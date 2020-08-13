Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago [Image 3 of 5]

    Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago

    THREE RIVERS, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard were in Three Rivers, Mich. on August 13, 2020, providing free drive-through COVID-19 testing to the locals. The Michigan National Guard’s Task Force 182 has been providing testing throughout the state over the last three months. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 14:13
    Photo ID: 6325931
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-FY465-173
    Resolution: 3629x3629
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: THREE RIVERS, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago

