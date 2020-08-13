Michigan National Guard continues community based COVID-19 testing in Three Rivers, Baldwin, and Newago

Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard were in Three Rivers, Mich. on August 13, 2020, providing free drive-through COVID-19 testing to the locals. The Michigan National Guard’s Task Force 182 has been providing testing throughout the state over the last three months. (Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

