What the hail? P-S GAR JA can offer help

In the past two months, Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases experienced hail storms in which members’ vehicles were damaged.



In many cases, the damages were destructive enough for members to file claims with their private insurance providers. To help those in need, the Peterson-Schriever Garrison legal team is working to help members, who qualify, to file a claim with the Air Force.



“After receiving a settlement, or if [the member has] liability only, no comprehensive coverage, a claim can be filed with the Claims Service Center,” said Capt. Kelly Fennel, P-S GAR Judge Advocate Office chief of civil law.



Eligible members who are able to make a claim through the AF include:



Active duty Department of the Air Force personnel.

Retired or separated Air Force military personnel who suffer loss or damage resulting from the last entitled storage or movement of their personal property.

Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard personnel for an incident that occurs while they are performing federally funded active duty, inactive duty for training, or full-time National Guard duty.

ANG technicians under Title 32 USC § 709.

Civilian employees whom the Air Force pays from appropriated funds.

Civilian employees of the Defense Commissary Agency who work on an Air Force installation.

DoD Dependent School teachers and administrative personnel employed at schools on or serviced by Air Force installations.

AF Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets while traveling at Government expense or on active duty for summer training.

US Air Force Academy cadets.

Non-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality employees are not proper claimants under the Military Personnel and Civilian Employees’ Claims Act. However, such claims are accepted and processed consistent with this Instruction and forwarded to the NAFI for action.

Members may begin their claims at https://claims.jag.af.mil/. Contact the P-S GAR JA for the specific log in information.



Upon starting the claim, members should be prepared to provide the following:



A statement from the member’s supervisor stating they were on duty at the time of the storm. Other documents required are vehicle registration, insurance documentation and a receipt showing the member paid a repair company for their deductible.



“It is very important to keep your documentation related to the storm,” Fennel said. “If you have liability only, you must upload a copy of your Insurance Policy Declarations page showing your coverage and a receipt showing repairs were paid for.”



After the claim is made, the Air Force Claims Service Center will either offer a settlement for the deductible or deny the claim.



“If a settlement is offered, it may be for either the full amount or a partial amount,” Fennel said. “It is the member’s decision on whether to accept the offer or appeal it.”



If a member was put in a difficult financial situation due to the damage that occurred, they may receive help through the Air Force Aid Society. The amount of money loaned out is different based on the needs of the member and other factors.



“The Air Force Aid Society gives out interest free loans based on a case-by-case scenario,” said Lenea Lance, Airman and Family Readiness Center certified personal financial counselor.



To check who qualifies for the loan and for more information on the loan and other financial aid resources, contact Lance at 567-3920.



For more information on the claims process from the Schriever hail storm, call 567-5050.



For more information on the claims process from the Peterson hail storm, call -4871.

