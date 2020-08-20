Washington takes virtual approach to continuing State Partnership Program

Travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the Washington National Guard to develop new strategies to maintain strong relationships with its partner nations through the State Partnership Program.



“The first exchange of 2020 was scheduled for March. Approximately two weeks before our team was scheduled to leave for Thailand, the exchange was cancelled due to Coronavirus,” said Maj. Keith Kosik, director of the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program. “We had hoped that the August exchange would be able to be conducted in-person, but unfortunately the Coronavirus threat has persisted and international travel is not currently an option.”



Instead of canceling another exchange the program decided to move forward virtually, hosting the first subject matter expert exchange with the Port Laem Chabang from August 17-19, 2020.



“Major Jeff McDonald, a former SPP Director, Major Joel Johnson (our Bilateral Affairs Officer in Thailand) and I agreed that a virtual exchange was possible if our partners were willing to try it,” said Kosik. “We believe that the security cooperation work that we do with our partners is too important to pause until the pandemic passes.”



The Port of Laem Chabang is a deep water port located on the Gulf of Thailand that is critical to trade both in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Northwest. One of the busiest ports in Asia, much of the cargo from the port makes its entrance into the United States through the Port of Tacoma. Since 2005, Guardsmen have traveled from Seattle to Pattaya, Thailand to take part in a multi-day exchange with the port that included security, Incident Command Systems, hazardous materials and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosive preparation and response, medical, and crisis communication.



“Major Johnson met with our partners at the Port of Laem Chabang, and with collaboration from Major McDonald and others, put together an impressive three-day virtual agenda,” said Kosik. “The 14-hour time difference was a challenge, and while we all prefer in-person communication, redesigning an exchange conducted virtually still yields a lot of value.”



The framework for the virtual meetings with individuals in Thailand was tested in June by Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, who conducted a senior-level airmen to airmen meeting with his Thai counterparts.



"Even during a pandemic, our national security is still a top priority making it critical that we maintain the relationships with our allies," said Welsh. "Our airmen that were supporting a domestic mission one week turned their focus to supporting international diplomacy the next week."



Later this month three more SPP virtual exchanges will take place with Thai partners and in September, airmen will conduct a virtual exchange with airmen from Washington’s newest partner country, Malaysia.



"This is one of the strengths of the National Guard, adapting and overcoming an obstacle to achieve our mission,” said Welsh. “We are committed to our partners in both Thailand and Malaysia and will continue to find ways to strengthen our bonds through virtual means while looking forward to the next time we can be together again."

