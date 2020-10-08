41st IBCT infantryman’s journey to citizenship

CAMP NOTHING HILL, Kosovo (Aug. 10, 2020) -- Sweat beams down the brow of a slender 20-year-old Poe Hsee, as he sits under the beaming August sun on a bench in Camp Nothing Hill (CNH). Sleep-deprived from the long shift the night prior, Hsee sips on a cold coffee in hopes that it provides the necessary energy to accomplish the rest of his infantryman duties for the day while deployed in Kosovo.



The days have begun to blur together and time is a construct with no meaning for Hsee as he is more than half way through the Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployment with the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 162nd Infantry Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. However, Hsee maintains his positive high-spirit personality knowing that he is doing a job he loves and serving a country that has offered him and his refugee family so much already.



“CNH is a tiny camp so far north that we are far from the rest of the NATO forces but I like it because it allows us to focus on being a better infantryman,” said Hsee. “I really like the comradery amongst the infantry. We suffer together and that bonds us.”



Born in Myanmar (Burma) Hsee is among many other foreign immigrants serving within the United States military and working toward an honorable service that will assist in obtaining citizenship.



Gaining citizenship has always been a goal for Hsee, however as a youth he found the process overwhelming because his mother didn’t know a lot of English and he himself was struggling with integrating into American society.



“When I was younger it was difficult to figure out how to become a citizen,” said Hsee. “Moving to the U.S. at 8-years-old was hard. I was clueless most of the time because of the language barrier and culture differences. It took me a while to even make friends and figure things out.”



Hsee’s enthusiastic demeanor becomes more pensive as he begins to recall his family’s journey to the U.S.



“My mom grew up in Burma and was unable to get any proper education due to losing her parents at 17 and the constant civil war in the country between the Burmese and us, the Karen people,” said Hsee.



“She had to move a lot to provide for me and siblings and to keep us safe. Eventually we sought refuge in Thailand before coming to the U.S. in 2008. Once we were here she was too focused on providing for us as a single mother and trying to adapt.”



Whilst conversing with the small-stature Hsee some of the first things you will notice are his constant smiling, polite manner and his fidelity to his comrades and his duties. All of which he attributes to lessons learned from personal experiences and overcoming adversity.



Hsee grew up in one of Oregon’s poverty-stricken neighborhoods deemed “Felony Flats” before joining the military during his last year of high school JROTC.



“I have always wanted to be a Soldier,” said Hsee. “Growing up in a country in civil war and living through some hard times, I wanted to be the one to protect and fight for my family and my people.”





Others among the 41st IBCT have taken notice of Hsee’s work ethic and are motivated to assist him in this next chapter to become a citizen.



“Hsee has come from a lot,” said 1st Lt. Ryan Adams, judge advocate general with the 41st IBCT, Oregon Army National Guard. “It was inspiring learning his story and getting to know him during this process.”



Adams first met Hsee during a training event at CNH in June and offered his assistance in beginning the naturalization process.



“I started the naturalization process in the beginning of July, a few months into the deployment,” said Hsee. “I didn’t really know the process too well coming into this and it’s been difficult trying to figure it out. Luckily I have been working with Lt. Adams who has been a lot of help.”



“Cases like this are refreshing because everyone is a winner: the United States gains a great citizen in Spc. Hsee, and he gains citizenship in the greatest country in the world,” said Adams.



Since Oct. 1, 2001, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has naturalized 129,587 members of the military, with 11,483 of those service members naturalizing while overseas in over 30 foreign countries. 34 of those naturalization ceremonies occurred in Kosovo since 2008. Adams is currently working on three naturalization cases during the KFOR 27 rotation.



“Becoming an American citizen is an arduous process,” said Adams. “The main obstacles are the bureaucratic process itself, and the time requirements that are in place before folks even become eligible for citizenship. The good news is that the Immigration and Nationality Act makes the citizenship process easier for U.S. military members who have served honorably.”



Although the process itself is formidable, Hsee seeks comfort in knowing that he is not the only one going through it. Fellow Infantryman Spc. Sergio Ibarra is also seeking to obtain his citizenship after a grueling 10 year endeavour.



“I had begun my naturalization process on my own by the time I enlisted,” said Ibarra. “I was lucky to grow up both in Mexico and in the US, interchanging every few years. I’ve gone from having my student visa, to a work visa to becoming a permanent resident. It has been a long process, but last September I became eligible to apply for naturalization.”



Hsee said that talking to Ibarra has helped him better understand and have patience during the lengthy process.



“I can compare and contrast our situations and often seek guidance from him,” said Hsee. “His process is a lot harder and knowing all he has gone through so far and his determination motivates me.”



The shared experiences between the two Soldiers have brought them closer together as friends and comrades,



“It is always good to get advice and also mentor others that are starting the process,” said Ibarra. “ A support group of friends that are going through the same thing is important. People don't realize how stressful and opaque the naturalization process can be, so it is always nice to have someone cheer you on and be there to empathize with you.”



Hsee and Ibarra first met in 2017 while held-up in the Recruit sustainment program (RSP) in Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, Oregon awaiting background clearance for a year and half before attending basic training.



“At the time the Trump administration made a change with additional security vetting,” said Ibarra. “Because of the sudden change we had an extra 16 months to reconnect. It was always fun coming back each month and encouraging each other.”



“Being held up in RSP was eye-opening for me,” said Hsee. “At that point I had been in the states for such a long time and I had thought of myself as an American, so to be a hold-over due to my status was disappointing. Going through basic training all my friends were American and I was the only non-American and it kind of separated me from them and made me feel different even though we were all going through the same thing.”



Thousands of incoming and current service members are currently affected by their immigration status and are seeking guidance and assistance through the many resources provided through the military.



“I've done immigration stuff on my own and with a lawyer and I definitely recommend seeking legal support,” said Ibarra.



“Every military organization has a liaison to the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service,” said Adams. “Your local JAG office can point you in the right direction and answer technical questions regarding citizenship.”



Adams also added that working on citizenship cases is one of the most rewarding cases while deployed.



“When a guy like Hsee willingly gives up years of his life in service to the United States, it is only right that the United States gives him the privileges of citizenship." said Adams. “It's difficult to contrive a more uniquely American concept. Poe Hsee is one of us.”



Despite their very different backgrounds and processes, both Soldiers are hopeful that the approval of their naturalization packets will be done either during the KFOR 27 rotation or soon after getting back home in December.



“I have always had a deep sense of service and loyalty to the U.S. and I’m excited to be almost at the end of a 10 year process,” said Ibarra.



“I know it will take time but it’s worth it because I will be able to do more in the military and become a firefighter,” said Hsee.



For Hsee it will not only help him progress within their military and civilian occupation but also to solidify their place in a country he holds so dear.



“I sometimes feel like an outcast because of my status,” said Hsee. “I know that I am part of this country and I want to contribute to it. It has offered me a lot and I want to give back. The best way to give back is to fight for it.”

