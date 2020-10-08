Spc. Poe Hsee, an infantryman with Kosovo Force Regional-Command East out of Delta Company, 162nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade, Oregon Army National Guard, poses for a photo Aug. 10 2020 at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo. Hsee has been in the National Guard for 3 years and is on his first deployment as an infantryman. Hsee has been working with KFOR RC-E's JAG office to begin his naturalization process.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 07:35 Photo ID: 6322927 VIRIN: 200810-Z-RF672-1005 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 14.66 MB Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st IBCT infantryman's journey to citizenship, by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.