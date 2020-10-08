Spc. Poe Hsee, an infantryman with Kosovo Force Regional-Command East out of Delta Company, 162nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade, Oregon Army National Guard, poses for a photo Aug. 10 2020 at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo. Hsee has been in the National Guard for 3 years and is on his first deployment as an infantryman. Hsee has been working with KFOR RC-E's JAG office to begin his naturalization process.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6322927
|VIRIN:
|200810-Z-RF672-1005
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st IBCT infantryman's journey to citizenship, by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
41st IBCT infantryman’s journey to citizenship
LEAVE A COMMENT