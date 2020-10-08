Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT infantryman's journey to citizenship

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Poe Hsee, an infantryman with Kosovo Force Regional-Command East out of Delta Company, 162nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade, Oregon Army National Guard, poses for a photo Aug. 10 2020 at Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo. Hsee has been in the National Guard for 3 years and is on his first deployment as an infantryman. Hsee has been working with KFOR RC-E's JAG office to begin his naturalization process.

    TAGS

    NATO
    41st IBCT
    KFOR
    TXARNG
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    WeAreNATO
    KosovoForce
    KFOR RC-E
    KFOR 27
    2-162nd IN

