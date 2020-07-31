Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command

    Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command

    Photo By Robert Fluegel | Naval Information Warfare Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Story by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Scheidt was relieved by Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza as the officer leading Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) in a change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, July 31.

    In keeping with mandated guidelines for physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ceremony was limited to essential personnel, streamed live on the Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Facebook page, and made available on CD for those unable to attend or view live. In his remarks, Scheidt expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support, mentorship, and motivation he received from family, friends, and colleagues over the past two years.

    Scheidt credited the NIWDC team for their professionalism and dedication to duty. “We set new standards for modern information warfare combat power, redefined the shape of community doctrine, and established a new foundation for the innovative muscle of our officers and technicians.”

    He recalled three specific accomplishments that occurred during his two year tenure as NIWDC Commander: the transformation of the Warfare Tactics Instructor training; significant doctrine and tactics development for distributed maritime operations; and a growing campaign for Information Warfare Virtual Training.

    “These are only a few of the biggest accomplishments during my tenure. Many other significant efforts have helped us grow as a team. I am confident this team will continue to
    grow…continue to innovate…and continue to lead our Navy in pursuit of Information Warfare excellence.”

    Scheidt was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal (his third award) during the ceremony.

    Vernazza said he looked forward to the challenges of taking over NIWDC. In his remarks, Vernazza said, “It is a tremendous privilege to lead and serve with you during this exciting time in Information Warfare.”

    Setting the pace as the incoming Commander, Vernazza said, “We have much to do. My focus will be for us to move forward with a sense of urgency, questioning assumptions, and thinking differently about the competition we are in, always guided by our core values.”

    Established in early 2017 as one of five Warfighting Development Centers, NIWDC develops and champions information warfare initiatives that are advancing capabilities in Great Power Competition and Distributed Maritime Operations.

    One of 88 commands under NAVIFOR, NIWDC is the Navy’s IW tactical center of excellence which develops and enhances high-end fleet warfighting capabilities and tactics. To keep up to date with the latest NIWDC news, visit https://www.navy.mil/local/navifor or NAVIFOR’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/navalinformationforces/.

    -USN-

    Caption: Naval Information Warfare Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command ceremony 31 July. Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Scheidt (left) was relieved as Commander NIWDC by Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza (right). Vice Adm. Brian B. Brown, Commander, Naval Information Forces (center), was the presiding officer. This marks the first Flag change of commander for NIWDC since its inception in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 13:58
    Story ID: 376399
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command, by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    NIWDC
    Naval Information Warfare Development Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT