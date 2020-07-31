Naval Information Warfare Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command ceremony 31 July. Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Scheidt (left) was relieved as Commander NIWDC by Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza (right). Vice Adm. Brian B. Brown, Commander, Naval Information Forces (center), was the presiding officer. This marks the first Flag change of commander for NIWDC since its inception in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 13:58 Photo ID: 6321927 VIRIN: 203117-N-FB292-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.