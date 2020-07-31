Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Naval Information Warfare Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command ceremony 31 July. Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Scheidt (left) was relieved as Commander NIWDC by Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza (right). Vice Adm. Brian B. Brown, Commander, Naval Information Forces (center), was the presiding officer. This marks the first Flag change of commander for NIWDC since its inception in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Change of Command
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    NIWDC
    Naval Information Warfare Development Command

