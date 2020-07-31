Naval Information Warfighting Development Center’s First Flag Change of Command

Naval Information Warfare Development Command (NIWDC) held a change of command ceremony 31 July. Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Scheidt (left) was relieved as Commander NIWDC by Rear Adm. Michael J. Vernazza (right). Vice Adm. Brian B. Brown, Commander, Naval Information Forces (center), was the presiding officer. This marks the first Flag change of commander for NIWDC since its inception in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)
