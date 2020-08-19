USS Scout Decommissions

SAN DIEGO -- Mine countermeasures ship USS Scout (MCM 8) recognized nearly 30 years of naval service during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 19.



Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, plankowners and former crew members of the Avenger-class ship virtually celebrated its distinguished history.



Scout’s guest speaker, Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, thanked the crew and acknowledged the ship’s contribution to the fleet.



“Champion, Scout and Ardent Sailors, past and present, are a special breed. These Sailors served with distinct pride and dedicated tremendous energy in representing the U.S. Navy’s mine sweeping community over the lifespan of these unique ships,” said Kitchener. “As this chapter comes to a close, we look back proudly on the efforts of these Iron Sailors, their families and these tested and proven wooden ships as they all played an important role in the defense of our Nation and maritime freedom around the globe.”



During the ceremony, Scout’s commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Shawn R. Callihan, reflected on the service of past and present Pathfinders.



"As we bid farewell to this incredible warship, the pathfinders of USS Scout proudly recall her legacy of service, treasuring the shared triumphs and challenges experienced together,” said Callihan. “These bonds, forged through common service and sacrifice, ensure that Scout's legacy will live on through former crew members who forever embrace the ship's motto, ‘Pathfinders - We lead the way!’



The fourth ship to bear the name, USS Scout (MCM 8) was built in Wisconsin and commissioned Dec. 15, 1990.



In 1992, Scout was the first ship to arrive at Naval Station Ingleside in Ingleside, Texas, the center of U.S. mine warfare operations at the time. Most notable in Scout’s operational history is the assistance provided to evacuate refugees from Kosovo in 1999, a five-month deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, and Hurricane Katrina relief operations in 2005.



Scout will officially decommission Aug. 26.



