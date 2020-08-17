Navy Petty Officer Defines Success as Recruiting Supervisor

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Counselor First Class Natalie Brown poses for a photo inside Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Counselor First Class Natalie Brown poses for a photo inside Naval Recruiting Station Tulsa South in Oklahoma. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Bryson Ja’Colby Brown). see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant P. Ammon

IRVING, Texas - Members of the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force (CRF) are expected to embody the values and attributes of commitment, initiative, and toughness as they operate almost independently in recruiting stations across the country. For Navy Counselors serving in this field, the ability to demonstrate effective leadership capabilities is a crucial element to success. One member of the CRF community currently assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Dallas is taking the responsibility of leadership to a higher level.



Navy Counselor 1st Class Natalie Brown is defining success in her current role as Divisional Leading Petty Officer (DLPO) of Division One located in and around Tulsa, Oklahoma. In her role as DLPO, Brown is responsible for the training, development, and supervision of assigned recruiting personnel and Delayed Entry Program (DEP) personnel across four recruiting stations,

a position normally reserved for Chiefs and above. Brown not only leads her division, she excels at maintaining effective recruiting standards, which have made a positive impact and have set the standard throughout the District.



When first assigned to NRD Dallas, Brown, a native of Chester, South Carolina, was placed in the Leading Petty Officer role of Navy Recruiting Station Tulsa South. Under her leadership one recruiter was meritoriously advanced in paygrade and her recruiting station’s performance was

recognized as Medium Recruiting Station of the Year for NRD Dallas.



As Brown’s responsibilities grew to leading an entire division, the success and awards kept coming. Her division was named the district’s Division of the Year for 2018 and 2019, and has earned recognition as Division of the Month and Quarter numerous times in 2020.



Brown said her faith and a focus on remaining humble is the key to her success in the Navy and the world of recruiting.



“My faith and family are number one in my life,” said Brown. “With a deep sense of faith, I’ve come to realize that I’m driven to succeed, and it’s that drive that works to develop my team and its successes. I work to control what I can, stay humble, and lead from the front.”



Although Brown has enjoyed many successes in her current leadership role, she notes the job to be challenging at times, especially when it comes to leading Sailors in her own paygrade and higher.



“It’s always a challenge to lead your peers,” said Brown. “For me it’s all about respect. I give the respect they deserve as Sailors, and from that grows the amount of respect given to me. Part of the respect comes from not being afraid to tell your Sailors what they need to hear, not what they

want to hear.”



Brown’s leadership style, coupled with her drive for achievement, is a proven recipe for results-based success in the Navy Recruiting field, but she said the greatest amount of job satisfaction comes from watching the Sailors under her care succeed.



“We’re all about walking the walk in my division,” said Brown. “We work hard for our results, and at the end of the day, the best part of my job is to see the smile on my Sailors’ faces when they accomplish their goals.”



Master Chief Navy Counselor Ryan Monahan, chief recruiter of Navy Recruiting District Dallas said Brown is a model Sailor and a member of the CRF that provides an excellent example of the skills and abilities that represent the community.



“Petty Officer Brown absolutely embodies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” said Monahan. “She also embodies the attributes needed of a member of the Career Recruiting Force. As Divisional Leading Petty Officer, she not only completes the mission, but she sets the standard for how a division should be led.”



Noting the significant percentage of overall mission NRD Dallas is expected to maintain in support of national recruiting efforts, Monahan continued to reflect on how Brown’s efforts at a divisional level not only make positive and dramatic impacts on the district, but also the nation.



“Our district consistently contributes a significant portion of the overall national recruiting goal,” said Monahan. “Division 1, led by Petty Officer Brown is a consistent contributor to the overall district goal. If Tulsa struggles with mission attainment, so does Dallas, and subsequently it has

an effect on the overall national goal. The district and nation greatly benefit from her leadership.”



NRD Dallas, led by CDR Dan Boutros, encompasses 150,000 square miles that includes North Texas and Oklahoma.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Recruiting Districts and Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.