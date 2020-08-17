Entry Control Facility upgrades at NAS JRB New Orleans

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $23.1 million multiple award construction contract, August 13, to B.L. Harbert International LLC from Birmingham, Alabama, for Entry Control Facility (ECF) upgrades at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) New Orleans.



The project will enhance NAS JRB New Orleans’ northern ECF operations, that currently supports thousands of entries and departures per day.



“We are pleased that this contract has been awarded and the work can soon begin,” said Lt. j.g. Chris Pearre, NAS JRB New Orleans security officer. “Our Security Force works hard, 24-7, to keep the base and everyone aboard it secure and safe. Any upgrade that improves the security of NAS JRB New Orleans only enhances our security mission, and the mission of the base as a whole.”



Approximately 98 percent of all traffic to the installation originates from the northern New Orleans metropolitan area. The northern ECF is the quickest and safest commuting route, allowing commuters to avoid congestive downtown traffic in Belle Chasse and several school zones.



The project calls for constructing an ECF consisting of a visitor control center, search office, guardhouse, sentry booth, pass and identification check canopy, commercial vehicle inspection canopy, drainage canal crossing and supporting roadway improvements.



“Once this project is completed it will provide additional safety, security and maintain the mission critical operational environment of the naval aviators assigned to the training and operational support commands here at NAS JRB New Orleans,” said Pearre.



The ECF will provide Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection (AT/FP) features and comply with regulations and physical security mitigation in accordance with DoD Minimum Anti-Terrorism Standards for Buildings. The facility and security equipment related control systems will include cybersecurity features in accordance with current DOD guidelines.



This project has been a top priority at the installation for the past seven years. The new ECF will replace an aging facility and will provide additional safety, security and maintain the critical mission operational requirements of the naval aviators assigned to the training and operational support commands at NAS JRB New Orleans.



Work is expected to be completed by January 2023.



