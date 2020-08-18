Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations

FORT HOOD, TX -- The 154th Composite Truck Company (CTC), "Renegades," cased their colors during a ceremony at the 1st Cavalry Division museum on Fort Hood, Texas, August 18, 2020.



Operation Spartan Shield has called the Renegades back to Kuwait in support of contingency operations throughout the U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.



"Generations of Renegade Troopers have heeded the call to duty across the world," said Capt. Anthony Alteri, commander, 154th CTC, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. "Now, it's our time to heed the call. It is our time to make a contribution to the history of the Renegades, the Gunslingers, the Wagonmasters and this great nation."



During their deployment, the Renegades will take on a transportation mission with a focus on heavy lift and long-haul operations throughout the region. A mission the unit has taken on before.



“As the Renegades return to CENTCOM, less than two years from returning from your last deployment, we added some brand new Troopers and matched them with our seasoned Renegades to meet our mission requirements,” said Lt. Col. Justin Redfern, commander, 553rd CSSB, 1st Cav. Div. Sust. Bde. “Whether it’s a quick flip back to theater or supporting the greater Fort Hood community, we don’t rebuild – We reload.”



Redfern encouraged the company to take care of each other, their equipment and reputation.



“No matter where you go, the big patch you wear on your left shoulder tells people you are an expert, a member of a team, a Soldier of great character and a lethal Cavalry Trooper,” Redfern said. “This team is ready.”



The casing of a unit’s colors, or the guidon, represents a permanent change of station or deployment. Furled and placed inside a canvas case, the colors will travel with the formation and be uncased when the unit is operational at its new station.



“Our guidon is more than just a flag,” Alteri said. “It is a symbol of the tremendous effort that the Renegades have put forth in anticipation of our mission. We celebrate the tradition of casing our colors; an occasion where we prepare to leave our homes and loved ones to travel to the very frontiers of the earth to support combat operations.”

