Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations

1st Sgt. Antwain Stokes stands ready for the 154th Composite Truck Company, “Renegades,” casing ceremony at the 1st Cavalry Division museum at Fort Hood, Texas, August 18, 2020. The company will deploy later this month to Kuwait, in support of Operation Spartan Shield, where they take on a transportation mission with a focus on heavy lift and long-haul operations throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

