Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations [Image 1 of 7]

    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Torres 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Sgt. Antwain Stokes stands ready for the 154th Composite Truck Company, “Renegades,” casing ceremony at the 1st Cavalry Division museum at Fort Hood, Texas, August 18, 2020. The company will deploy later this month to Kuwait, in support of Operation Spartan Shield, where they take on a transportation mission with a focus on heavy lift and long-haul operations throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:57
    Photo ID: 6319261
    VIRIN: 200818-A-TS673-216
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations
    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Renegade Ready: 1CDSB returns to CENTCOM to support contingency operations

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Transportation
    Wagonmasters
    Operation Spartan Shield
    1CDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT