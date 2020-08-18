Osby Joins the Army & Air Force Exchange Service as Senior Enlisted Advisor

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby as its senior enlisted advisor. In his role at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, Osby will serve as the focal point for communication between Exchange leadership and Army and Air Force active duty, Guard, Reserve, family members, retirees and Veterans. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby as its senior enlisted advisor.



In his role at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, Osby serves as the focal point for communication between Exchange leadership and Army and Air Force active duty, Guard, Reserve, family members, retirees and Veterans. He will visits installations worldwide to present updates on Exchange programs and initiatives and provide feedback on issues affecting customers.



“I’m deeply honored to be selected for this position,” Osby said. “My favorite part about being a chief and an Airman is serving others. The Exchange takes care of Soldiers, Airmen and their families all over the world with its 125-year-old ‘we go where you go mission.’ This is an awesome opportunity to support military communities.”



Osby grew up in Shreveport, La., and joined the Marine Corps in September 1997. He separated from the Marine Corps in 2001—four days before 9/11. In January 2002, he joined the Air Force Reserve in Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in the health service management career field and transitioned to Air Force active duty in 2005. Osby earned an associate degree in Computer Information Systems from the community college of the Air Force and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Information Systems Management from Park University and Webster University, respectively.



In his most recent assignment before joining the Exchange, Osby served as squadron superintendent, 81st Diagnostic and Therapeutic Squadron, Keesler AFB, Miss.



Osby replaced Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, who is being assigned to Tyndall AFB, Fla., as the group superintendent, 325th Mission Support Group.



