Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

NEWS RELEASE: 20-094 Aug. 17, 2020

Exchange’s Exclusive Brands Bring Exclusive Savings for Military Families



DALLAS – Military families can make their dollars go further with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s exclusive brands, which deliver variety and quality without a big price tag.



“Exchange brands offer exclusive savings available only to the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Airmen, Soldiers, retirees, Veterans and military families have earned the benefit of tax-free shopping at the Exchange. These brands help the Exchange make military communities the No. 1 places to live and work.”



Clothing brands such as Passports, JW, PBX Pro, Big Sky and more offer a variety of men’s and women’s basics, active wear and fashion apparel starting at $7.99. Shoppers of all ages can update their wardrobe with the latest fashions, fitness apparel, loungewear, career clothing and more, while saving 50-65% when compared to name-brand equivalents.



The littlest fashionistas can also find their styles at affordable prices. Gumballs, Buzz Cuts and PonyTails have military brats covered from newborns to teens, with apparel priced at $5, $7.50, $10, $15 and $20.



Shoppers can save 20%-50% over brand names by looking for these Exchange exclusive brands:

• Simply Perfect offers the latest in fashionable home décor and kitchen wares.

• Powerzone has savings on phone chargers, headphones, HDMI cables and more.

• Exchange Select has military shoppers’ everyday needs covered, from health and beauty items to household goods like paper towels, cleaning supplies and diapers.

• Patriot’s Choice offers nuts and snacks for shoppers on the go.



“The Exchange delivers a spirit of savings to the military community,” Osby said. “These brands are just for them. We know that military shoppers have a lot of options, and we want to earn their business with great products at great prices.”



Every purchase at the Exchange supports the military community. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the community, including support for Quality-of-Life programs that support readiness and resiliency.



