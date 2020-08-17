2nd BW and Overton VA EO celebrate joint award win

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing Equal Opportunity (EO) office alongside the Overton Brooks Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) and earned the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Team Award.



Five individuals were recognized by the Veteran’s Health Administration leadership. These professionals were recognized with an Award for Excellence.



“This win is a first for this facility and for Barksdale,” said Richard Crockett, Overton Brooks VAMC director. “This is significant since it recognizes the joint effort between the Department of Defense and VA teams. This recognition clearly demonstrates Overton Brooks VAMC and and the 2nd BW’s commitment to resolving issues at the lowest level and improving the human relations environment.”



The Overton Brooks/Barksdale team was selected out of 170 nationwide facilities.



“Getting this award shows how passionate we are about our job,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Turner, 2nd BW EO director. “This is a great collaboration between the Air Force and the VA and we look forward to working together in the future.”



The team was presented with crystal awards, engraved with each employee’s or airman’s name. The crystal awards were presented on behalf of Mr. Crockett, Robert Wilkie, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2nd BW commander, Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, and other members of VA and Barksdale leadership.



The recipients of the award are:



From the 2nd BW:

Master Sgt. Danielle Turner, EO director

Tech. Sgt. William “Casey” Stewart, EO specialist

Tech. Sgt. Monica Birton, EO specialist



From the Overton Brooks VAMC:

Mr. Glenn Long, Equal Employment Opportunity program manager

Mr. Richard Milton, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist technical career field intern

