109th Firefighters Are Trained for Specialized Rescues

Firefighters at the 109th Airlift Wing are ready at a moment’s notice to respond to an aircraft incident. The Fire Department is also home to the first Airmen in the state to be certified and able to save a life from flash flooding or other swift water situations.



These Airmen are now part of the New York State Flood Incident Strike Team, Task Force 2, made up of State Firefighters, State Troopers, Department of Environmental Conservation workers, members of the 109th and other emergency agencies and covers Northern New York.



The Task Force provides Urban Search and Rescue Teams which covers things like structural collapses and confined spaces, along with the Flood Incident Strike Teams and falls under the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.



The three members of the team, Master Sgt. Brian Kissinger, Master Sgt. Brian Devlin and Technical Sgt. Daniel Marchand had all previously completed a four day course on Shoreline Operations and rescue techniques to become swift water certified.



“I’ve been a fireman for almost thirty years and it was the toughest training I’ve ever been through” said Master Sgt. Brian Kissinger.



Kissinger has been serving at the 109th as a Fireman for 19 years and is also a full time Fireman for Saratoga Springs Fire Department. He became swift water certified two years ago through the 109th Fire Department.



All three Airmen traveled to the Swift Water Training Center in Oriskany, New York to get qualified. The training center features a 3 acre pond, a flood simulator that allows for training in flooded streets and buildings and a swift water channel to simulate currents of a river. They trained in how to navigate currents, use rescue rope and high line rope techniques and how to rescue victims from the water.



“As a firefighter, you train to save someone’s life, all of the training and hours put in pay off when we are tasked and ready to be there if we are needed” said Kissinger.



The 109th Airmen were the first in the New York Air National Guard to gain this certification. This training is becoming more sought after and the plan is to have 12-16 Airmen certified in the next couple of years.



The Urban Search and Rescue mission falls under the National Incident Management System, a program for Federal, State and local governments to work together to prepare and respond to domestic incidents. All Air National Guard Fire Departments are a part of this system and are prepared to provide mutual aid when needed by local civilian counterparts.

Kissinger explained there was a need for swift water trained personnel for Task Force 2 so they volunteered to be a part of the team. The training falls under the umbrella of Urban Search and Rescue, which the 109th already supports, but the need was recognized for this specialization due to the many mountains, lakes and rivers in the State and their potential for flooding.



“Flood rescue is becoming more and more common in New York and local departments don’t have the equipment or training that we (Task Force 2) have to assist them” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Marchand, Urban Search and Rescue Team Lead



Marchand has spent thirteen years as a Firefighter with the 109th and seven years full time with the Scotia Fire Department. He explained the process of what happens when the team is activated.



“When we receive a call from a County Emergency Manager it gets sent to The Adjutant General and the State Fire Office. We are then tasked to report for duty to the Task Force 2 Command Center in Guilderland New York where we work alongside State Fire and DEC” Marchand said.



This was the case when the team was activated to be on standby for potential flooding on August 4, 2020. They joined forces with the other members of Task Force 2 to be ready if a rescue was required.



“We sent three people but we weren’t together, one of us was Rescuer, one was a Safety Officer and one was a Boat Commander on the team,” said Marchand.



He explained how everyone is excited to be a part of this team working with local civilian departments, integrating with local entities for specialized rescue operations is a huge incentive for these Airmen who want to do whatever they can to help others.



“ We see a need that the community has and we love to help people” said Marchand.

