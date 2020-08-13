Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109AW Swift Water Rescue Team [Image 2 of 2]

    109AW Swift Water Rescue Team

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Jaclyn Lyons 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing Fire Department are part of the Flood Incident Response Strike Team, Task Force 2, New York.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:43
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109AW Swift Water Rescue Team [Image 2 of 2], by Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    109AW Airmen Train For Swift Water Rescue
    109AW Swift Water Rescue Team

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    109th Firefighters Are Trained for Specialized Rescues

    Firefighter
    ANG
    109AW
    Swift Water

