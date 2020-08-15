Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers "patched" into the 28th ECAB

    Soldiers &quot;patched&quot; into the 28th ECAB

    Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | U.S. Soldiers attached and augmented to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers attached and augmented to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade were ceremonially welcomed to the brigade and granted the keystone patch, the shoulder sleeve insignia for the 28th ECAB, during a patch ceremony at their mobilization station here, Aug. 15, 2020.

    The ceremony was designed to officially recognize and integrate the 28th ECAB’s units outside the 28th Infantry Division into the brigade’s task force deploying together in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

    With the brigade a few weeks away from their overseas mission, this ceremony was an opportunity for Soldiers to learn more about the lineage and history of the 28th ECAB, a unit that falls under the 28th ID, Pennsylvania National Guard.

    “We are incredibly thankful to all of you for your service, sacrifice and the professionalism that you bring to this organization,” said 2nd Lt. Andrew Ward, the brigade’s strength manager, as he spoke to the group. “Today and throughout the deployment we hope that you wear our unit patch with pride, always remembering that you are a welcome part of our Army aviation family and that your accomplishments during this deployment contribute to the time-honored heritage of the 28th ECAB and the 28th ID.”

    Many of the 28th ECAB’s Soldiers come from different states and wear different shoulder patches, corresponding with the units they report to regularly. Additionally, the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment normally reports to the 73rd Troop Command, Ohio National Guard.

    Those Soldiers removed their regular patches and were given the keystone patch, indicating the 28th ECAB as their unit, which they will wear throughout the deployment.

    “This is a unique opportunity we have as National Guard Soldiers, from multiple states mobilizing together and wearing the same patch,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader. “What we’re doing is a symbol of unity and mutual trust, and you all have my promise that I will treat each and every one of you like you’re one of my own.”

    (Sgt. Jeffrey Rouse contributed to this article)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 21:39
    Story ID: 376085
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers "patched" into the 28th ECAB, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Fort Hood
    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    28th CAB
    28th
    patch ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    West Virginia National Guard
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    aviators
    Texas
    Helicopter
    mobilization
    mobilize
    Army
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    aviator
    Oklahoma National Guard
    patching ceremony
    PAARNG
    Keystone
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    OKARNG
    New Jersey National Guard
    628
    NJARNG
    INARNG
    MIARNG
    WIARNG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    WVARNG
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    137th Aviation Regiment
    2-104
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    NEARNG
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19
    shoulder patch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT