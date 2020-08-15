Soldiers "patched" into the 28th ECAB

U.S. Soldiers attached and augmented to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade were ceremonially welcomed to the brigade and granted the keystone patch, the shoulder sleeve insignia for the 28th ECAB, during a patch ceremony at their mobilization station here, Aug. 15, 2020.



The ceremony was designed to officially recognize and integrate the 28th ECAB’s units outside the 28th Infantry Division into the brigade’s task force deploying together in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.



With the brigade a few weeks away from their overseas mission, this ceremony was an opportunity for Soldiers to learn more about the lineage and history of the 28th ECAB, a unit that falls under the 28th ID, Pennsylvania National Guard.



“We are incredibly thankful to all of you for your service, sacrifice and the professionalism that you bring to this organization,” said 2nd Lt. Andrew Ward, the brigade’s strength manager, as he spoke to the group. “Today and throughout the deployment we hope that you wear our unit patch with pride, always remembering that you are a welcome part of our Army aviation family and that your accomplishments during this deployment contribute to the time-honored heritage of the 28th ECAB and the 28th ID.”



Many of the 28th ECAB’s Soldiers come from different states and wear different shoulder patches, corresponding with the units they report to regularly. Additionally, the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment normally reports to the 73rd Troop Command, Ohio National Guard.



Those Soldiers removed their regular patches and were given the keystone patch, indicating the 28th ECAB as their unit, which they will wear throughout the deployment.



“This is a unique opportunity we have as National Guard Soldiers, from multiple states mobilizing together and wearing the same patch,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Livolsi, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader. “What we’re doing is a symbol of unity and mutual trust, and you all have my promise that I will treat each and every one of you like you’re one of my own.”



(Sgt. Jeffrey Rouse contributed to this article)

