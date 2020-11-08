San Louis Obispo, Calif. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PHILIPINE SEA — A San Louis Obispo, Calif. native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta.



Petty Officer Second Class Martin Sadler is a Gunner’s Mate aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Boatswain's Mates (BM) train, direct, and supervise personnel in ship's maintenance duties in all activities relating to marlinespikes, decks, boat seamanship, painting, upkeep of ship's external structure, rigging, deck equipment, and life boats.



“I love the tradition that comes with being a BM,” said Saddler. “We are one of the oldest rates in the Navy. I enjoy piping the side, ringing the bells, side boys, manning the helm, and taking charge of evolutions such as mooring the ship, anchoring and replenishments-at-sea.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Being deployed allows me to travel the world, I love being out at sea, it is where I do my job,” said Saddler. “I take pride in my job and defending my country.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



“It is important that we are deployed to show our projection of force, and to show the world we are ready for anything,” said Saddler.



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



