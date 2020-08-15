Darien, Conn. native serves aboard USS Mustin

A Darien native and 2012 Darien High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Mustin, maintaining an underwater picture for tactical and navigational purposes.



Petty Officer Second Class Kyle Pasquarella is a Sonar Technician (Surface) aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Mustin is one of six destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Sonar Technician operates and maintains ship’s sonar systems, including dome and towed arrays, and fire control systems for the solution of antisubmarine warfare.



“I enjoy what I do, there is a constant sense of contribution,” said Pasquarella. “Every day there is a chance to find a new submarine and prosecute it to help create a picture of the threats in the area.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“With all the submarine activity in this theater, we get more underway time which makes us more skillful at our jobs, which is hunting submarines,” said Pasquarella. “It gives me plenty of opportunity to train others and, in turn, improve the fleet as a whole.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“It was a huge culture shock, at first, but I was able to adapt quickly because of how close knit the crew is,” said Pasquarella. “We all go through the same difficulties and trials together. It helps that people who have been out here longer know where to go and are willing to help newer sailors transition.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



