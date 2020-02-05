PHILIPPINE SEA (May 2, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kyle Pasquarella, from Darien, CT, swims near the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a man overboard drill. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 02:55
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Man Overboard Drill, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
