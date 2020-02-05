Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Man Overboard Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 2, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kyle Pasquarella, from Darien, CT, swims near the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a man overboard drill. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

