VADM Kitchener Visits USS Boxer

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Daniel Rankin



SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), visited amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) on Aug. 13.



Kitchener toured the ship from top to bottom and met with some of the crew, expressing his appreciation for the work being done.



“The work the crew and contractors are doing here isn’t always glamorous, but it’s the day-to-day grind now that will allow us to fight and win on the high seas,” said Kitchener. “In today’s environment, control of the sea and projecting power is more important than ever, and making sure our people are fully manned, completely certified, and totally ready when they deploy is crucial.”



Admiral Kitchener also spoke to the extraordinary challenges COVID-19 creates in keeping the crew healthy and ships ready to sail.



“COVID-19 is a real threat, but it’s not an excuse to let our readiness falter. It’s absolutely possible for us to maintain the safety and health of our crew and their families while also taking care of our ships,” he said.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Pacific Fleet naval surface force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. Since taking command on Aug. 3, Kitchener has been touring some of the 93 ships and 42 shore commands under his purview.



Boxer is currently in dry dock undergoing maintenance.

