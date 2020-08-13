McConnell welcomes privatized housing resident advocate

Photo By Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge | Mr. Robert Wagner, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies privatized housing resident advocate,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge | Mr. Robert Wagner, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies privatized housing resident advocate, bridges the gap between privatized housing and military residents Aug. 11, 2019, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Department of the Air Force established these advocates after the signing of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights, ensuring on-base residents are receiving quality housing. There are 59 Air Force installations receiving advocates to help ensure proper treatment of military families living on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — McConnell welcomed a privatized housing resident advocate for members living in base housing on June 22, 2020.



The Department of the Air Force has established new privatized housing RA positions across Air Force installations. Fifty-nine advocates will be hired within the next year to help rebuild trust between privatized housing and its residents.



Mr. Robert Wagner, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies privatized housing RA, is now McConnell’s bridge between those that live on base and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.



“My job is to make sure that the privatized housing is ensuring good quality living standards for our members and their families,” said Wagner.



The new position follows the signing of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights, which ensures on-base residents are receiving proper treatment and quality housing from the Air Force partners that operate privatized housing.



Wagner will be able to coordinate solutions to problems that may be happening across housing and work with the Wing and Corvias Leasing to create solutions that best fits everyone.



Residents can reach out to the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron Air Force Military Housing Office as a point of contact for any concerns regarding the privatized housing prior to reaching out to Wagner.



“I am able to channel information for the military residents to the Wing in order to do what is best for the member,” said Wagner. “I want to ensure that Airmen are taken care of at home so they can focus on the mission at work.”



Wagner said he affords the privatized housing partner a chance to fix any mistakes, but that he is always there for the residents.



For more information or to get in contact with Wagner you can reach his office at (316) 759 – 3174 or email him at robert.wagner.48@us.af.mil.