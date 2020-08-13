McConnell welcomes privatized housing resident advocate

Mr. Robert Wagner, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies privatized housing resident advocate, bridges the gap between privatized housing and military residents Aug. 11, 2019, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Department of the Air Force established these advocates after the signing of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights, ensuring on-base residents are receiving quality housing. There are 59 Air Force installations receiving advocates to help ensure proper treatment of military families living on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

