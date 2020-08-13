Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell welcomes privatized housing resident advocate

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Robert Wagner, 22nd Wing Staff Agencies privatized housing resident advocate, bridges the gap between privatized housing and military residents Aug. 11, 2019, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Department of the Air Force established these advocates after the signing of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights, ensuring on-base residents are receiving quality housing. There are 59 Air Force installations receiving advocates to help ensure proper treatment of military families living on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:37
    Photo ID: 6310151
    VIRIN: 200813-F-AD239-0003
    Resolution: 5200x3644
    Size: 713.36 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell welcomes privatized housing resident advocate, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell
    RA
    22nd ARW

