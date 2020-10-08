Meet Chief Frizzell -- 375 AMW Command Chief

“I was 22 years old and just working to work with no real future,” said Chief Master Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Frizzell, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief. “My girlfriend said, ‘Chuck, I love you, but if you don’t do something with your life, then we are done.’ I was at the Air Force recruiter’s office the next day.”



Twenty eight years later they are still together, thriving, and Frizzell has achieved the highest possible enlisted rank— Chief Master Sergeant. With this historical moment in his career, Frizzell became the first command chief in his Biomedical Equipment technician career field.



“It’s truly humbling to be selected as a command chief, regardless of AFSC,” said Frizzell. “As the first in the 4A2 career field, I hope my opportunity and performance paves the way for others to earn the opportunity and do it even better than I have.”



He arrived at Scott with his wife, Kerri, in mid-July from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, where he served as the Command Chief for the 59th Medical Wing. In his new position as Command Chief for the 375th AMW, he serves as the wing’s senior enlisted leader and principal advisor to the commander; assisting in matters affecting the health, morale, welfare, readiness and the professional development of over 2,000 enlisted Airmen on the installation.



Although the Frizzells were supposed to arrive late April 2020, COVID-19 delayed their transition to Scott, but it did not delay their excitement for the challenges Scott will bring.



“The biggest challenge I expect is transitioning from a tenant unit to the host installation,” said Frizzell. “The perspective and approach might be different, but the business of taking care of people will remain the same.”



Part of serving in any position is focusing on just that – service, said Frizzell. The chief recalled the moment he truly understood what it means to serve and make the ultimate sacrifice from the family’s point of view.



“While serving as a liaison at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, I helped care for the family of a fallen service member,” added Frizzell. “We had dinner together, spoke about the service member’s life, [I] learned so much about the person behind the uniform, a son who meant the world to his parents. This perspective has shaped how I approach our people in uniform and their families.”



Team Scott is filled with outstanding people accomplishing their respective missions. The chief hopes that he can serve them all and make an impact by getting after obstacles that stand in the way.



“Along these lines, I can continue to cultivate an environment that encourages empowerment at the lowest level and both development and inclusion at every level,” said Frizzell.



“We have a responsibility to build better organizations and processes by investing in teams and individuals,” he added. “To develop our people professionally and personally to make them better and, in turn, make our organization better.”



In addition to that, the chief said that the Airmen on Scott can expect honesty, transparency, humility, and accountability from him.



“I don’t have all the answers and will readily admit when I am wrong,” added Frizzell. “I will lean on our incredible people across the installation including our civilians, contractors, volunteers, and families, to find the best answers and get things right.”



The Chief said he expects the same honesty, transparency and accountability from Airmen. Inherent in his expectations are leading, getting better at ones job and rallying around teammates professionally and personally.



“Nobody should care more than you,” said Frizzell. “When we care, we take it personally, focus on it, and invest both time and effort to make the most of it. Whether on the job, part of a team, part of a family, or looking in a mirror, you can make a positive impact by caring as much as, if not more than, anyone else.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:09 Story ID: 375944 Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Chief Frizzell -- 375 AMW Command Chief, by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.