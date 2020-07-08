Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Chief Frizzell -- 375 AMW Command Chief

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Frizzell, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, left, holds his wife Kerri Frizzell, right, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., August 7, 2020. The Frizzells have been together for over 28 years. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

    TAGS

    Command Chief
    Scott AFB
    Air Mobility Wing
    375th AMW

