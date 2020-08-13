Garrison Modernization to Support Warfighters

Photo By Amy Phillips | Part of the Fort Hunter Liggett's modernization plan is to consolidate all the battle...... read more read more Photo By Amy Phillips | Part of the Fort Hunter Liggett's modernization plan is to consolidate all the battle simulators scattered around post into one area to decrease the time units use to travel between stations. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) has been upgrading facilities and training systems to meet the Army modernization efforts in support of the nation’s warfighters.



“It’s very important to me that we provide as much training support we can so troops can train safely, and use what they learn here on the battlefield,” said Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell.



Some modernization projects include the on-going upgrades to the Multi-Purpose Range Complex (MPRC) facility to construct new target emplacements and to upgrade existing target lifters to wireless operations; expansion of several training sites to accommodate increased engineer training; and the “301 Complex” renovation which will be the future home of the High Tech Regional Training Center currently located in Sacramento.



“Another major project is the consolidation of all the battle simulators on post to increase delivery efficiency for customers,” said Bill Riley, Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security. Every minute on ground is crucial to units who have a short time-frame to execute many essential tasks.



“We’re also working with the Army Corps of Engineers to plan potential troop projects such as the expansion of Training Area 10 for increased engineer training,” said Riley. Troop projects provide engineer Soldiers with hands-on training in real-world missions, and help the garrison save money.



“We have a dedicated garrison staff and tenant assets that work in unison to do what is needed to meet the garrison and customer missions,” said Bell.



The “301 Complex” renovation requires infrastructure upgrades and new communications lines to support the High Tech Regional Training Center mission. The FHL Network Enterprise Center, a tenant unit, is installing new fiber and other communication equipment.



“Our range modernization plan is based on troop requirements to meet their readiness,” said William Duckworth, Training Management Specialist. “Range projects are prioritized and approved by the Senior and Garrison commanders for each fiscal year.”



Future projects include the expansion of the Urban Assault Course (UAC) and new live-fire range for platform gunnery for lightly-armored, wheeled and tracked vehicles. The UAC provides troops an ideal space to learn how to fight in an urban environment, and consists of buildings and targets throughout the course. The new live-fire range includes multi-purpose machine gun lanes for dismounted fire.



“There’s a misconception out there that it is difficult to get to Fort Hunter Liggett,” said Bell. There are three airports (San Jose, Monterey and San Luis Obispo) within 1.5 to 2 hours from FHL. There is also a rail head at nearby Camp Roberts for units to transport equipment for training. With the continued increase of training, FHL is working on a contract to transport troops from the airport to the installation. This alleviates the transportation burden from units.



“We have the capacity and the great California weather to host training year-round. I look forward to making it easier for units to get here,” said Bell.