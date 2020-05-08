Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services expand as post prepares for autumn

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    By Scott Prater

    Mountaineer staff

    Editor’s note: This was updated as of Aug. 12, 2020. For the most up-to-date information visit https://www.carson.army.mil/, and follow Facebook @USArmyFortCarson.

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson’s positive COVID-19 case rate has plateaued recently, said Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, during a leaders’ town hall update Aug. 5, 2020. As a result, the Mountain Post will begin offering enhanced and expanded services in the coming weeks.

    Springer noted Waller Fitness Center will expand its hours starting Aug. 17, 2020, in response to leadership receiving numerous requests to increase gym access. The gym will be open around the clock from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and also noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    “We’re also opening Gate 2 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays in response to community members’ desire for better installation access.”

    Gate 2 opened for weekday access Aug. 10, 2020. It will be closed, however, on federal and training holidays.

    He explained that opening the gate will provide an additional entry way, decrease time at the entry gates prior to physical training hours, reduce traffic around schools and facilitate smoother outbound traffic in the evenings.

    The decline in positive virus cases on post and in the surrounding area has also driven leaders’ decisions to expand the waiting area at the post’s ID card center and begin expanding outdoor programs through the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    The commander mentioned specific enhancements to recreation activities managed or offered at the Mountain Post, including mountain bike trips, guided beginner and intermediate hikes, yoga boot camp for kids, an upcoming truck and jeep show at the Auto Skills Center, painting at Iron Horse Park, Family fitness at Iron Horse Park, a youth home-run derby, disc golf challenge and a Colors of Fall Fun Run Sept. 19, 2020.

    “Our Fort Carson Trail Run Club continues to expand as well,” he said. “That meets every Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Organizers take runners to a different trail and we get more people joining every week. If interested, go to www.carson.armymwr.com, and watch the (U.S. Army) Fort Carson Facebook page as we roll these things out.”

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, joined Springer during the town hall and the pair covered such topics as travel rules, COVID-19 testing guidelines and changing child care priorities at the post’s child development and school age centers.

    Dr. Montina Romero, assistant superintendent, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, joined the town hall to remind and inform parents about the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 17, 2020, for the district.

    She announced that the district will offer Families three options — in-person learning, virtual learning and remote learning, and described how those options will function for Families. She also announced that athletics in limited sports would be offered during the fall semester, namely boys golf and tennis, softball and cross country, but that athletics for middle schools and all after-school activities at elementary schools would be suspended through the fall semester.

    Responding to questions about installation visitation, Mack said Fort Carson’s current visitation policies and restrictions would likely remain in place as the global pandemic continues.

    CYS is now taking enrollments for new Families, which requires an application through https://militarychildcare.com. CYS is looking to further expand the number of Family Child Care (FCC) homes on Fort Carson. Anyone interested in becoming an FCC provider should contact Catalina Cole at 524-2457.

    For continued updates on postwide policies and guidance, visit https://www.carson.army.mil.

