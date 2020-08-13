Winn ACH command team presented Commander’s Cup

The Winn Army Community Hospital command team of Col. Julie Freeman and Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner were presented the 2019 Commander’s Cup in a brief office visit Aug. 6 by the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sports Director Jacob Miller.

The Commander’s Cup is presented each year to the unit who earns enough point culminating from various events and sporting activities on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the presentation ceremony was delayed and the cup was present¬ed using protective measures: wearing masks and physical separation of six feet.

The award was earned in 2019 fol¬lowing several outstanding performances of Soldiers from Team Winn including intramural basketball; 7 vs 7 flag football; golf; and volleyball.

Winn’s mobilization manager, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Johnson said U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Soldiers performed well all year, beginning with a team-up with the 385th Military Police Battalion that led to a victory in a convincing fashion. He also noted the Winn basketballers helped lead the Fort Stewart Team in a victory against Hunter in the 3rd Infantry Division Basketball Championship.

MEDDAC also fielded two golf teams for 2019 tournaments.

“One of the teams won the league,” Johnson said. “Helping MEDDAC regain the overall Commander’s Cup lead.”

Johnson said while Team Winn narrowly missed the softball playoffs, they ended the season well with a 5-2 record.

“A strong performance in volleyball allowed Winn to hold their lead going into the final league of the year,” Johnson said.

He said with two other battalions on Winn’s heals they started 7 vs 7 flag football season. And though they didn’t win that league, they earned enough points to secure the overall victory.”

Sergeant John Burdette, a Soldier athlete with Team Winn said it was really good to compete with all the different battalions and brigades around the division.

“It just shows how competitive we are here a medic, Burdette said. “It was great opportunity for all the Soldiers to get out there and show their athleticism and we brought the trophy home.”

Freeman said she was extremely proud of the Winn Soldiers.

“I think their performance in the 2019 season is an example of the strength and discipline found in our Soldiers,” Freeman said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 10:29 Story ID: 375899 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winn ACH command team presented Commander’s Cup, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.