Winn Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Julie Freeman and Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner celebrate with several ath¬letes of Winn ACH after being presented the Coommander’s Cup on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 10:29
|Photo ID:
|6308790
|VIRIN:
|200810-D-AI640-919
|Resolution:
|600x309
|Size:
|99.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winn ACH command team presented Commander’s Cup, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
