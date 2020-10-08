Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winn ACH command team presented Commander’s Cup

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Winn Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Julie Freeman and Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Conner celebrate with several ath¬letes of Winn ACH after being presented the Coommander’s Cup on Fort Stewart.

