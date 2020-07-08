Kentucky Guardsman wins Region III Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Aydin T. Chester of A Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery from Carrollton, KY...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Aydin T. Chester of A Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery from Carrollton, KY prepares for his round in the Pugil competition on Aug. 6th in Eastover, South Carolina. Representing the state of Kentucky Spc. Chester won the 2020 Region III Best Warrior Competition and is headed to state in September. see less | View Image Page

By Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



After performing day-after-day of physically and mentally draining warrior tasks and drills, Spc. Aydin T. Chester, a member of Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in Carrollton, Ky., was announced the winner of the Region III Best Warrior Competition.

The five-day competition was held in Eastover, South Carolina, and hosted by South Carolina Army National Guard. The event concluded Aug. 7th, 2020.

Participants included only the best-chosen competitors from Kentucky and seven other states.

“The schedule for the Region III Best Warrior was meant to have little to no downtime for any of the competitors,” said State Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers of the Kentucky National Guard. “Typically, these soldiers started their day at 4 a.m., and then were allowed to lay their heads down sometime around 10 p.m.”

The long days consisted of ruck marches, Army physical fitness tests, weapons qualifications, Army knowledge boards, day and night land navigation, combat medical drills, 100-meter swim test in uniform, and more.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, but that didn’t mean I was going to lay down and give half effort through the competition,” said Chester, the cannoneer from Crestwood, Ky. “Everybody’s got their limits, but if you are self-aware and try your absolute hardest, what more can you do?”

Chester’s road to the regional competition was uncertain from the beginning. The competition starts at a battalion level then progresses to compete against others around the state. Chester was selected for the battalion event just days before the competition took place. After taking the top spot in the battalion and moving on to state, Chester placed second in Kentucky’s Best Warrior Competition in October 2019.

“I was runner-up for the state competition, so I thought my journey was over,” said Chester. “However, about three weeks before the [regional] competition, I got a call that said ‘hey, the guy that beat you can’t go, so you are in!'” he laughed.

Prior to this event taking place in South Carolina, Chester lived a quarantine lifestyle like most Americans surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. The late notification of being accepted in the competition meant he then had only three weeks to get back to his physical and mental best; which provided him a great challenge during a time of uncertainty.

“He always had a never-quit mentality,” said Withers. “He truly put his best foot forward and he kept that positive mentality. So, I think that is what earned him the honors of Region III Best Warrior.”

The next stop is nationals for the cannoneer. Chester and his leadership have taken note of the areas he needs to improve, but this week he is dedicating his time on rest, recovery, and reflection of his regional performance.

“I went off to this competition and I made sure I had my Kentucky state flag and my Alpha Battery flag too, so even when I was out there, I could represent,” said Chester.



The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event. Soldiers, as well as non-commissioned officers, are encouraged to reach out to their command team for information on how to represent Kentucky in next year’s events.

“For any Soldiers that wish to represent their unit, battalion, and brigade–you have the right and the opportunity to do so,” Withers encouraged. “Don’t ever quit. Keep digging–one event at a time–and you will come away a winner. You could come away with the privilege to call yourself the best warrior for your brigade, battalion, and, potentially, your state like Specialist Chester.”