Digital Garrison App Launches to Strengthen Army Communities

DALLAS – With a tap of a finger, Soldiers, Army families and retirees can connect to their Army community through a brand-new mobile app named Digital Garrison.



The app is a partnership between the U.S. Army and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Digital Garrison is a one-stop information source for Army communities. The free app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.



“Digital Garrison provides information at the ready to improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, Commanding General, United States Army Installation Management Command. “Staying connected as a community is key to strengthening readiness and resiliency.”



Digital Garrison features:

• Information specific to each user’s community such as an installation directory of available services, gate locations, fitness and recreation options, events and more.

• A dashboard, including user profile, weather and event details and information on local Exchange shopping and restaurants.

• Push notifications, newcomer information

• Access to ShopMyExchange.com, with in-app shopping.

• A mobile wallet with sales promotions and a secure method for storing payment options.



“Digital Garrison puts real-time information in Soldiers’ hands,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Through Digital Garrison, Army MWR, IMCOM and the Exchange are taking hard-earned benefits to the next level to make our Nation’s military communities the No. 1 place to live in and work.”



