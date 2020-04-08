Missile delivery bolsters national security, NATO alliance

Courtesy Photo | Estonian troops conduct training on the Javelin, an American-made, portable...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Estonian troops conduct training on the Javelin, an American-made, portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. The United States delivered nearly 100 Javelin missiles to Estonia July 24 as part of a congressionally funded $19 million Building Partner Capacity case. (Photo by Kaitseväe Pildigalerii, Estonian Defense Forces) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama -- The U.S. delivered nearly 100 Javelin anti-tank missiles to partner and NATO ally Estonia July 24, 2020.



The $19 million case was Congressionally funded and executed as a DOD Building Partner Capacity (BPC) program in support of U.S. foreign policy and European Command (EUCOM) objectives.



David Anderson, a central case manager within the EUCOM branch at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, called BPC programs, and this case in particular, critical to U.S. national security objectives.



“Not only does it greatly increase Estonia’s defensive capabilities, it also strengthens the NATO alliance and interoperability between alliance partners, and helps stabilize that region of the world,” he explained.



Anderson has been executing foreign military sales cases at USASAC’s New Cumberland, Pennsylvania-based operation for four and a half years. He said the missile delivery is just the latest in multiple, ongoing BPC programs with Estonia, including the delivery of unmanned aircraft systems, ammunition and high frequency radios, and training instruction.



The United States has provided more than $100 million in overall security assistance to Estonia over the last several years, and conducts nearly 150 military-to-military engagements annually with over 60 of those taking place with U.S. personnel in Estonia.



During a 2019 visit to Estonia, then-USASAC Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff Drushal called Estonia a “valued NATO ally and essential defense partner.



“USASAC is dedicated to supporting Estonia with its defense investments and procurement of U.S. military equipment. This will further the Estonian Defense Forces’ interoperability with NATO, and through the acquisition of modern defense capabilities, their ability to protect Estonia’s national sovereignty. It is apparent that Estonia is a capable ally that is strongly committed to investing in its defense needs.”



