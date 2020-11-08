Cannon AAFES Makes Annual Donation to Base MWR Fund

Photo By Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle | Cannon Air Force Base Army and Air Force Exchange Services management presents 27th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle | Cannon Air Force Base Army and Air Force Exchange Services management presents 27th Special Operations Wing leadership with a symbolic check representing their annual donation to the wing’s Morale, Welfare and Readiness Fund at the base July 31st, 2020. The annual donation from AAFES helps fund 27th Special Operations Force Support Squadron quality of life services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle) see less | View Image Page

(CANNON AFB, N.M.)--Cannon Army and Air Force Exchange Service management presented 27th Special Operations Wing leadership with a donation of over $370,000 to the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation fund in a ceremony here July 31, 2020.



The annual contribution makes up approximately 15% of the MWR fund, which supports 27th Special Operations Force Support Squadron facilities such as the Cannon Lanes bowling alley and the Whispering Winds golf course as well as base-wide morale events hosted by the squadron.



“Without the generous contributions of our AAFES partners, we would not be able to continue providing exceptional customer service through our non-appropriated fund facilities,” said Col. Todd Randolph, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group commander. “AAFES and the men and women of the 27 SOFSS are mutually committed to creating unmatched agile and responsive customer support service by a diverse range of quality of life activities to our Air Commandos and their families.”



The funds were generated by shoppers who made purchases at AAFES facilities here between February 2019-2020. The money is donated as part of AAFES pledge to all of the military installations they serve.



“All of the money earned by AAFES worldwide gets reinvested into military communities,” said Cathie Byrnes, general manager of the Cannon Exchange. “41% of all sales goes directly into developing AAFES services and the remaining 59% goes into dividends that support quality of life programs across the military.”



Founded in 1895, AAFES provides an eligible customer base of over 31 million with tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing at U.S. military facilities worldwide.