Cannon AAFES Makes Annual Donation to Base MWR Fund

Cannon Air Force Base Army and Air Force Exchange Services management presents 27th Special Operations Wing leadership with a symbolic check representing their annual donation to the wing’s Morale, Welfare and Readiness Fund at the base July 31st, 2020. The annual donation from AAFES helps fund 27th Special Operations Force Support Squadron quality of life services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

