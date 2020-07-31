Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AAFES Makes Annual Donation to Base MWR Fund

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Cannon Air Force Base Army and Air Force Exchange Services management presents 27th Special Operations Wing leadership with a symbolic check representing their annual donation to the wing’s Morale, Welfare and Readiness Fund at the base July 31st, 2020. The annual donation from AAFES helps fund 27th Special Operations Force Support Squadron quality of life services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon AAFES Makes Annual Donation to Base MWR Fund, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AAFES
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    MWR
    U.S. Air Force
    27 SOW

