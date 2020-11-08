Lovett succeeds Cho to command HHC

Photo By Clemens Gaines | As his first act as the new HHC commander, Capt. Paul Lovett passes the flag to First...... read more read more Photo By Clemens Gaines | As his first act as the new HHC commander, Capt. Paul Lovett passes the flag to First Sgt. Nasario Martinez to signify his trust and confidence in his key advisor. Outgoing commander Capt. Ivan Cho (left) and Col. John Kunstbeck, chief of staff, participate in the brief ceremony. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. - “Take charge of your company.” With that brief order from Col. John Kunstbeck, chief of staff, Capt. Paul Lovett became the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) in a brief ceremony on Aug. 11. This is the second time Lovett has commanded an HHC.



He succeeded Capt. Ivan Cho who assumed command 16 months ago. For his command excellence and leadership, Cho earned the Meritorious Service Medal that was presented by Col. Pat Nikkila, deputy commanding officer.



Lovett, from Oakdale, California, is a 2011 graduate of Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont. Upon commissioning, he completed the field artillery officer course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His assignments include two years as a fire support officer at Camp Casey/Hovey, South Korea, and as a platoon leader and executive officer.



Moving to Fort Bliss, Texas, he served in the 2-29th Field Artillery Battalion as the communications officer and maintenance control officer. Upon promotion to captain, he completed the Military Intelligence Officer transition course and the Captain’s Course. He returned to Korea and served in the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion. He then competed for and was selected to command the HHC at the U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys until April 2019. After this first command, he came to the 20 CBRNE Command as an intelligence officer.



The Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) is a subordinate command assigned under the 20th CBRNE Command with the mission to provide training and prepare the staff for deployment operations. HHC serves as the Joint Taskforce Headquarters for Weapons of Mass Destruction-Elimination in support of combatant commander objectives, while coordinating and synchronizing the efforts of the general and special staff. HHC also develops and executes a training program to ensure the unit can perform its assigned mission essential task list. HHC is responsible for the health, morale, welfare, and readiness of over 300 military and civilian personnel and their families.