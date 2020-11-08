Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New HHC commander

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Clemens Gaines 

    20th CBRNE Command

    As his first act as the new HHC commander, Capt. Paul Lovett passes the flag to First Sgt. Nasario Martinez to signify his trust and confidence in his key advisor. Outgoing commander Capt. Ivan Cho (left) and Col. John Kunstbeck, chief of staff, participate in the brief ceremony.

