As his first act as the new HHC commander, Capt. Paul Lovett passes the flag to First Sgt. Nasario Martinez to signify his trust and confidence in his key advisor. Outgoing commander Capt. Ivan Cho (left) and Col. John Kunstbeck, chief of staff, participate in the brief ceremony.

