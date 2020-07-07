Wing Career Assistance Advisor guidance system for Airmen’s careers

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

When traveling to a location never visited before, people may need a map or GPS to get where they know they want to go. It can be the same for Airmen who are navigating through life-altering, career impacting decisions; so, getting advice, counseling and mentoring can make a big difference.



The 403rd Wing Career Assistance Advisor can serve as one of these navigational resources to assist Airmen in reaching their goals and career destinations.



Master Sgt. Tracey Riley is the wing’s CAA and was appointed into the full-time Air Guard Reserve position in 2018. She has many roles and responsibilities and is a one-stop-shop for career guidance assisting Airmen with making vital career decisions that may impact their future in the military.



She said the job keeps her busy but she really enjoys helping people and making a difference in their lives and careers.



“That’s what I’m here for—it’s to help answer questions Airmen have and guide them through their career,” she said. “You have to really care about people to do this job well.”



Riley works with the group and unit CAAs to assist Airmen, supervisors and commanders in answering questions concerning promotions, professional development, officer and enlisted incentive bonuses, education entitlements, cross training, as well as with extending, re-enlisting, separating or retiring from the Air Force Reserve.



She said she couldn’t do her job without the assistance of the group and unit CAAs. Throughout the wing, each group and unit has their own CAAs who assist Airmen, supervisors and commanders.



“They are the best; they really care about their people, and make sure their unit members are taken care of,” she said. “We all work together to provide guidance to Airmen and leadership ensuring they have the information and points of contact they need when either making or assisting someone in making a career impacting decision,” she said.



CAAs are problem solvers on many levels, said Riley, who has more than 20 years of personnel experience, which she said is beneficial to her efficiently and expeditiously answering Airmen’s and leadership’s questions about various personnel and career enhancement programs.



“Airmen talk to us about problems they may be facing, what they should do, how to go about it, and what path to take,” she said. “My job is to support them and help them solve whatever issue they may be facing.”



Career advisors are also the principal advisor to commanders and supervisors on force management and professional enhancement. She assists leadership in developing solutions on how to retain Airmen by monitoring the wing retention program and providing trend analysis statistics to commanders highlighting any issues that may impact an Airman’s decision to stay.



“The career advisor has a very important role in not only advising Airmen but also in providing leadership with data we need on why Airmen are leaving the Air Force Reserve,” said Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stift, 403rd Wing command chief. “She gives us insight and guidance on where leadership may be falling short in our wing programs and processes. The trends and data Sergeant Riley collects through out-processing surveys provides insight as to why Airmen are leaving. This is crucial information that the command team relies upon so we may adjust where necessary. Having Sergeant Riley as another resource to the Airmen affords the wing an opportunity to hopefully retain one of our developed wingman.”



As with any journey, the person navigating the course has to do their part to get where they want to go in life.



“I encourage all Airmen to take a proactive role with their careers,” Riley said. “Learn about the personnel programs and processes that impact your career. For example, look at your re-enlistment contract and know when it’s your time to re-enlist, and be active in progressing in your career by completing professional development courses and taking leadership classes.”



She encourages all wing members to get into MyPers and use that as a source of information for their careers as well as to monitor their information, records and medals in the Virtual Military Personnel Flight, or vMPF, site.



“Leadership and supervisors are here to help but remember it’s your career, so do your part to take care of yourself as well,” she said.



Wing members who have questions or need to make an appointment with Riley, can call her at 228-377-4282. Members can also contact their group CAAs, who are: 403rd Maintenance Group CAA is Tech. Sgt. Richard Greer, 377-4090; 403rd Operations Group CCA is Master Sgt. Callie Hubbard, 377-4201; and the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron CAA is Master Sgt. Felicia Johnson, 377-3001. The 403rd Mission Support Group CAA position is vacant.

