Atlanta Michigan Native Takes Leadership of Army Helicopters Product Office

An Atlanta, Michigan native took over leadership of the US Army's UH-60M Helicopter product office at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Lt.Col. Joseph Alexander, assumed responsibility for organization July 23 during a change of charter ceremony conducted by the Program Executive Office Aviation's Utility Helicopters Project office.



He previously served as the product director for the Multi National Aviation Special Project Office, Scout/Attack where he led a team that provided 12 non-standard aviation platforms and services to over 22 countries around the world.



Lt.Col. Alexander was commissioned as a Medical Service Corps Officer in 2000. His first assignment was with the 168th Area Support Medical Battalion in Taegu, Korea. In 2002, he was assigned to Fort Rucker where he attended flight school, He later served in the 159th Medical Company (Air Ambulance), located in Wiesbaden, Germany. In 2003 he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I. He later served as the Battalion S1 for the 421st Medical Evacuation Battalion. He was then assigned to the 45th Medical Company (Air Ambulance), Katter Bach, Germany. In 2007 he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 06-08. He later Commanded the Air Ambulance Detachment, 1-228th Aviation at Soto Cano Airbase, Honduras. LTC Alexander earned a Master in Business Administration degree in 2012 from the Pennsylvania State University. LTC Alexander was selected to Command the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment, Flatiron, at Fort Rucker.



Alexander later served as the Assistant Product Manager for MEDEVAC at Redstone Arsenal. In 2016 he was selected to serve as the Director for the Patient Evacuation Coordination Cell for the Afghanistan Theater. He Alexander managed all air MEDEVACs within country and facilitated evacuation out of Afghanistan.



Alexander is a graduate of the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Course, the Aviation Captain’s Career Course and the Command and General Staff College. He is a Master Army Aviator qualified in the UH-60A/L/M, UH-1, Bell 206 and LUH-72 platforms. He has earned the Expert Field Medical Badge and the Master Army Aviator Badge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:44 Story ID: 375706 Location: ATLANTA, MI, US Hometown: ATLANTA, MI, US Hometown: CHEBOYGAN, MI, US Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, MI, US Hometown: SOUTHPORT, FL, US Hometown: STATE COLLEGE, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlanta Michigan Native Takes Leadership of Army Helicopters Product Office, by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.