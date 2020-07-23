Michigan native assumes leadership of US Army's UH-60M Helicopter Product officee

Michigan native Lt.Col. Joseph Alexander took over leadership of the US Army's UH-60M Helicopter product office at Redstone Arsenal, Al. July 23 during a change of charter ceremony conducted by the Program Executive Office Aviation's Utility Helicopters Project office. The UH-60M product office is responsible for the centralized management of the US Army’s H-60M black hawk helicopter fleet.

