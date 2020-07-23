Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan native assumes leadership of US Army's UH-60M Helicopter Product officee

    MI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Paul Stevenson 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Michigan native Lt.Col. Joseph Alexander took over leadership of the US Army's UH-60M Helicopter product office at Redstone Arsenal, Al. July 23 during a change of charter ceremony conducted by the Program Executive Office Aviation's Utility Helicopters Project office. The UH-60M product office is responsible for the centralized management of the US Army’s H-60M black hawk helicopter fleet.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan native assumes leadership of US Army's UH-60M Helicopter Product officee, by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

