Career counselors compete for coveted spot in “100 Club”

Career counselors from across the First Cavalry Division have always striven to be the best, and continue to show their motivation and competitive spirit by competing each fiscal year for a coveted spot in the “100 Club”, an accomplishment for those who successfully process the re-enlistment of 100 soldiers or more.



The “100 Club” was introduced to the 1st Cavalry Division by Sgt. Maj. Tito Reed, the command career counselor for the First Team.



“It’s such a thankless job and people really don’t understand the ins and outs of what we do every day,” said Reed. “We have so many dedicated and committed counselors, it comes easy to them and its showing. This is just a small token of appreciation for what they do every day.”



Reed created the club as a way to recognize the career counselors throughout the division who are going above and beyond to take care of soldiers, while making sure they are fully aware of everything the Army can offer them as they make such a big life decision.



“People sometimes don’t see things or think far ahead,” said Staff Sgt. Samuel Amartey, career counselor for 553D Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and “100 Club” member. “It’s important to look at things from a holistic point of view and realize that this Army is great. This is a great organization that will take care of you and your family.”



Amartey has successfully retained over 170 soldiers from his battalion so far this fiscal year.



“The division is very successful right now,” said Reed. “We are the number two division as it pertains to retention and we are steadily closing on that number one slot.”



Currently, there are 12 career counselors who are part of the club, who have successfully retained over 100 Soldiers each.



Amartey contributes his success to his engagement with the soldiers.



“One of my flaws is maybe that I spend too much time talking to soldiers,” he said. “I go to the motor pools and spend time with them and I engage their command teams.”



“It’s a different kind of hard work that we’re doing,” said Reed. “We’re not doing the same hard work as an infantryman or an armored crewman, but what we are doing is very difficult because we are dealing with people every day, and different personalities every day. It’s important that we have a certain level of passion for this job.”



According to Reed, there is no doubt that the career counselors at Fort Hood are among the best. As he transitions to his next assignment, he hopes that the legacy of the “100 Club” lives on.



“It has definitely been an honor and a privilege to ride along beside them these last three years and to see their growth,” Reed said. “For them to be accomplishing these things has been amazing to see.”

