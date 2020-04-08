Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career counselors compete for coveted spot in “100 Club”

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Miller 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The "100 Club" was created as a way to recognize career counselors from throughout the division for successfully retaining over 100 soldiers. Staff Sgt. Samuel Amartey, career counselor for 553D Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and “100 Club” member has retained over 170 soldiers so far this fiscal year.
    Photo courtesy of 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Cavalry Division
    career counselor
    US Army

