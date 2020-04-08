The "100 Club" was created as a way to recognize career counselors from throughout the division for successfully retaining over 100 soldiers. Staff Sgt. Samuel Amartey, career counselor for 553D Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and “100 Club” member has retained over 170 soldiers so far this fiscal year.

Photo courtesy of 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 16:07 Photo ID: 6302633 VIRIN: 200810-A-JB509-0001 Resolution: 711x540 Size: 79.17 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Career counselors compete for coveted spot in “100 Club”, by SSG Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.