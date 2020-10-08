AFMC to host Agile Patriot professional development opportunity

Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional...... read more read more Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional development virtual conference, Nov. 2-6, 2020, to provide mid-tier Airmen and civilians with the tools and training to be successful leaders as they progress into the future. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional development virtual conference, Nov. 2-6, 2020, to provide mid-tier Airmen and civilians with the tools and training to be successful leaders as they progress into the future.



The event will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams Commercial Virtual Remote platform and will feature guest speakers from the Air Force, Department of Defense and industry, with topics focused on leadership skills, diversity, team management and more.



“Our goal with this event is to equip our frontline supervisors as well as future emerging leaders with the resources and knowledge they need to be effective leaders and good followers, while emphasizing the importance of building and cultivating diverse, inclusive and cohesive teams,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief. “The need to better develop leaders was one of the key findings in our AFMC We Need study; this event aims to help address this finding as we continue to build the strong Airmen and leaders we need for AFMC to continue to be successful for the future.”



The target audience for this training include AFMC enlisted Airmen at the ranks of staff through technical sergeant; officers from the rank of first lieutenant through captain; and civilian Airmen between the ranks of GS 9-11 and the wage-grade/AcqDemo pay scale equivalents. An official invite for the event will be sent by email to all eligible AFMC Airmen.



“We encourage all of our Airmen, both uniformed and civilian, to take the opportunity to participate in this training,” said Cadell. “The planning team is working a great agenda with a lot of exciting guest speakers. You will learn a lot and emerge a stronger leader for the future.”



For additional information on the event, please contact Master Sgt. Bianca Contway at bianca.contway@us.af.mil.