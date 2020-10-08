Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC to host Agile Patriot professional development opportunity

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional development virtual conference, Nov. 2-6, 2020, to provide mid-tier Airmen and civilians with the tools and training to be successful leaders as they progress into the future.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 12:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC to host Agile Patriot professional development opportunity, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AFMC

