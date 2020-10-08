AFMC to host Agile Patriot professional development opportunity

The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional development virtual conference, Nov. 2-6, 2020, to provide mid-tier Airmen and civilians with the tools and training to be successful leaders as they progress into the future.
