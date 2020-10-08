The Air Force Materiel Command will hold the inaugural Agile Patriot professional development virtual conference, Nov. 2-6, 2020, to provide mid-tier Airmen and civilians with the tools and training to be successful leaders as they progress into the future.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 12:34 Photo ID: 6302169 VIRIN: 200810-F-ZS999-001 Resolution: 3925x2165 Size: 3.19 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC to host Agile Patriot professional development opportunity, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.