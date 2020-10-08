The U.S. Department of Agriculture is aware that people across the country, and U.S. service members abroad, have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seeds of various types that appear to be coming from China. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies to investigate the situation.



The USDA urges service members located outside of the United States and U.S. territories to devitalize all seeds using the method provided below. DO NOT plant seeds from unknown origins.



At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.



The USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients in the United States and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.



The USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds. Visit the APHIS Website at www.aphis.usda.gov to learn more about USDA’s efforts to stop agricultural smuggling and promote trade compliance.



Destruction (devitalization ) of seeds using a dry heat method:

1. Preheat an oven to 325F (163C)

2. Line a baking pan or cookie sheet with tinfoil and place seeds in a single layer on the tinfoil.

3. Place seeds in the oven and bake for 30 min.

4. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

5. Double bag the baked seeds in plastic baggies and dispose seeds, seed packets and tinfoil in trash.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:27 Story ID: 375597 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USDA guidance for handling of unsolicited seed packets received through the mail, by Thomas Hamilton III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.