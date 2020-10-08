Examples of unsolicited seed packets received through the mail.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6301602
|VIRIN:
|200810-A-UM169-001
|Resolution:
|974x548
|Size:
|458.66 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USDA guidance for handling of unsolicited seed packets received through the mail, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USDA guidance for handling of unsolicited seed packets received through the mail
LEAVE A COMMENT