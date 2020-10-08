7236th MSU takes charge of DWMMC

Photo By William Beach | U.S. Army Col. Robert McCary, commander, 7230th Medical Support Unit, cases the unit...... read more read more Photo By William Beach | U.S. Army Col. Robert McCary, commander, 7230th Medical Support Unit, cases the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 27. While deployed, the 7230th MSU was assigned as the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, a program developed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and funded by U.S. Central Command, is responsible for the coordination, reception, triage and patient movement of all ill, wounded or injured warfighters from four combatant commands and other regionally aligned military forces. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7230th Medical Support Unit relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, to the 7236th MSU, during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony at LRMC, July 27.

The DWMMC, a program developed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and funded by U.S. Central Command, is responsible for the coordination, reception, triage and patient movement of all ill, wounded or injured warfighters from four combatant commands and other regionally aligned military forces.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Marc Thompson, commanding general, Regional Health Command Europe, praised the units for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing efforts in support of deployed Joint Warfighters.

“These are very heavy times for our country, a lot of things happening, and particularly challenging times for Army Medicine and all of its components,” said Thompson. “The response to COVID-19 is what is making the front page news. What doesn't make the front page news and what hasn't gone away is our mission to support our Soldiers and their families around the world, in whatever they're doing, whenever they need us.”

Tasked with an unprecedented mission of coordinating and receiving Service Members from four different combatant commands who tested positive for COVID-19, managed patients who were COVID-19 positive and developed mitigation strategies to institute safe working environment for staff and other patients.

Since the 7230th MSU arrived at LRMC in November of last year, the unit, which is based out of Moreno Valley, California, has also provided medical and administrative functions in support of Service Members being medically evacuated to LRMC, including Service Members who were injured during Iranian attacks on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troops. The unit also

“What’s important and was sustained through all of that, was the confidence of our Joint Warfighters that are at places in Africa, Middle East and across Europe,” said Col. Michael Weber, commander, LRMC. “(Troops) know whether they become sick, wounded or injured, there is a continuous chain of evacuation, from the point of injury to LRMC, or back to the U.S., and the DWMMC is a critical piece of that evacuation.”

In addition to patient reception and movement, the air evacuation section of the DWMMC also develops flight manifests for patients either returning to duty or transferring care to a stateside healthcare facility.

In 2019, LRMC averaged 87 US Service Members from US Central Command alone, all passing through the DWMMC during their admission.

The assignment is the first overseas deployment for the 7236th MSU, based out of Fort Benning, Georgia, since the unit was reorganized as an MSU.

“Being in command is one of the biggest honors that you can have in the military, especially during challenging times, it seems like every day something new comes up,” said Lt. Col. William Gustave, 7236th MSU commander. “I look forward to, to being a part of the solution. It's an honor to be here.