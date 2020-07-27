Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7236th MSU takes charge of DWMMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Robert McCary, commander, 7230th Medical Support Unit, cases the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 27. While deployed, the 7230th MSU was assigned as the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, a program developed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and funded by U.S. Central Command, is responsible for the coordination, reception, triage and patient movement of all ill, wounded or injured warfighters from four combatant commands and other regionally aligned military forces.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7236th MSU takes charge of DWMMC, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

