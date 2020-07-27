U.S. Army Col. Robert McCary, commander, 7230th Medical Support Unit, cases the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 27. While deployed, the 7230th MSU was assigned as the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, a program developed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and funded by U.S. Central Command, is responsible for the coordination, reception, triage and patient movement of all ill, wounded or injured warfighters from four combatant commands and other regionally aligned military forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 04:23 Photo ID: 6301567 VIRIN: 200727-D-GW628-676 Resolution: 4258x3041 Size: 5.33 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7236th MSU takes charge of DWMMC, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.