Former Coast Guard petty officer returns to Cape May for legal internship; DCL program looks for applicants

Kristine Garcia, from Port Republic, New Jersey, is the latest intern in the legal office here at Training Center Cape May. Garcia is part of the U.S. Coast Guard Judge Advocate General Legal internship program, which she found during her attendance at Rutgers Law School.

"My career counselor at Rutgers was a Coast Guard Academy graduate. That's how I found out about this," said Garcia. "He told me to look into some summer programs, so that's how it started."

Lt. Glenn Gray is the Accession and Resource Program manager for the Office of Legal Policy and Program Development. He also served as Garcia's career counselor and helped guide her in the process.

"The internship is a pipeline to the Direct Commission Lawyer (DCL) program. For example, in our last recruiting cycle: 100% of our DCL primary selectees were prior CGJAG interns. So if you're interested in becoming a CGJAG, the internship program is a great way to get involved," said Gray.

Garcia stated that she was most intrigued by the internship because she was looking for an intellectual challenge before her graduation from Rutgers University in December 2020.

"I found out about the internship at the beginning of the fall semester, then I just followed what was required on the application," said Garcia.

The application process for entering the intern program is rather lengthy. When sending out the application, the applicant submits a cover letter that includes their preferred legal office location. They need to submit a resume, unofficial transcript, letter of recommendation, and a legal writing sample. The application must be fully completed and submitted months before finding out if an individual is even accepted into the program. All interns complete a security background check and are required to spend at least 10 weeks interning at their chosen legal office location.

There are various locations available for the intern program, such as Coast Guard Headquarters, Boston, Miami, New Orleans, and Portsmouth, Virginia. However, there was not a Cape May location on the application for last year's submission or an intern serving at the Training Center for almost a decade. Garcia, being from New Jersey and going to Law School in New Jersey, was offered an opportunity to join the legal office at the Training Center for her internship.

"I was actually in the Coast Guard and stationed here at the Training Center, so I kind of feel like I'm back home," said Garcia.

Garcia joined the Coast Guard back in 2007 and completed one tour before getting out. She was stationed at the Aids to Navigation Team in Cape May before striking Yeoman, then was transferred into the Recruit Servicing Personnel Office (RSPO) at the Training Center.

According to Garcia, the command at the Training Center has been very flexible and welcoming. Working around her work and school schedule allowed Garcia to complete her internship and be as effective as possible.

Cmdr. Gary Murphy, the legal officer here at the Training Center, has been supervising Garcia throughout her internship and has expressed delight with her work in the office.

"Kristine conducted substantial legal work. She conducted case law research, drafted legal memorandums and documents, reviewed discharges for legal sufficiency, and created local instructions to support command objectives," said Murphy.

While preparing for this internship, the COVID-19 virus began to spread, Garcia expressed her worry about the internship. She was already balancing online school and work and now had to start homeschooling her children.

"I was trying to stay in line with the new rules of social distancing and travel, but I was mostly worried that the internship might go remote or be canceled completely, but luckily it was seen through. I'm not really exposed to any risks since I am in the office most of the time."

Garcia was overjoyed that she was able to do the internship in-person, and got a hands-on look at the work the legal office does. She saw how the Training Center in particular was adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 virus. Her motivation to apply for the DCL program was only heightened by her experience here.

"This internship has been very rewarding," said Garcia. "I would definitely say if you are interested in the program, you should get an early start. Start looking early in the fall semester if you are interested in a summer internship."

People interested in the Judge Advocate General Legal internship/Externship program, should email CoastGuardDCL@uscg.mil or call the Coast Guard Legal Policy & Program Development office at 202-372-3822.