CAPE MAY, N.J. - Kristine Garcia, from Port Republic, New Jersey, is the latest intern in the legal office here at Training Center Cape May, July 27, 2020.



Garcia is part of the U.S. Coast Guard Judge Advocate General Legal internship program, which she found during her attendance at Rutgers Law School.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 16:40 Photo ID: 6300265 VIRIN: 200727-G-DI310-3762 Resolution: 3364x3996 Size: 4.12 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Hometown: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Coast Guard petty officer returns to Cape May for legal internship; DCL program looks for applicants, by SN Josalyn Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.