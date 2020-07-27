Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Coast Guard petty officer returns to Cape May for legal internship; DCL program looks for applicants

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Kristine Garcia, from Port Republic, New Jersey, is the latest intern in the legal office here at Training Center Cape May, July 27, 2020.

    Garcia is part of the U.S. Coast Guard Judge Advocate General Legal internship program, which she found during her attendance at Rutgers Law School.

